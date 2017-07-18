Lending even more question to the shooting…

Via Daily Mail:

The partner of a Minneapolis cop who shot dead bride-to-be Justine Damond was ‘stunned’ when the officer opened fire through a squad car door, sources say.

Officer Matthew Harrity, who was in the driving seat, was speaking to Damond after she called 911 to report a sexual assault occurring near her home, when his partner reached across him and fatally shot her in the abdomen.

A police source told KARE11 that Harrity was ‘left stunned’ by Noor’s actions.

The revelation makes the motive for shooting all the more mysterious as it appears that Harrity did not view Damond as posing a threat.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, investigating the incident, is remaining tight lipped about what happened late that Saturday night until they finish interviewing Noor and Harrity as part of their probe.

