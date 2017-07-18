This despite media continually trying to rehabilitate her.

Via Daily Caller:

A new Bloomberg poll shows that former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is even more unfavorable than President Donald Trump.

While only 41 percent of respondents in the poll said they had a more favorable than unfavorable view of President Trump, Clinton’s favorability rating was even lower, at 39 percent.

A full 58 percent of respondents found Clinton to be more unfavorable than favorable.

Those numbers are even lower than what Clinton faced during her 2016 presidential campaign. In June 2016, Clinton was viewed favorably by 43 percent of voters and unfavorably by 54 percent.

