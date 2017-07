Yes, really.

Via NTK:

Rep. José Serrano (D-NY) proposed at a Homeland Security markup on Tuesday that the United States should build a second Statute of Liberty to place on the southern border instead of building President Trump’s wall.

“This country should never build a wall to keep people out,” Serrano said.

“On the contrary, build another Statute of Liberty on the southern border. That’s our message to the world, that statute, not the wall,” he proposed.