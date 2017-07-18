Famous liberal tolerance.

Via Hot Air:

Last month, a reporter for a Chicago publication called the Windy City Times wrote a story about a pride parade known as the “Dyke March” taking place in the city. The story became controversial because it described how women who were carrying pride flags with the Jewish star on them were ejected by march organizers.

The story took another turn when Gretchen Rachel Hammond, the award-winning reporter who wrote the story, was suddenly demoted to a job in the Windy City Times’ sales office. When her demotion became news last week, Hammond would only say that she could not talk about what had happened to her. “To keep what job I have, I can’t comment on it,” she told the Times of Israel.

