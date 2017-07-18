CNN supporting a terrorist, how lovely.

Via Free Beacon:

Liberal CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill praised a convicted cop murderer and wanted terrorist in a series of tweets Sunday.

Hill celebrated the 70th birthday of Assata Shakur, who changed her name from Joanne Deborah Chesimard, calling her a “queen.” He also wrote two quotes from Shakur with the hashtag “#AssataTaughtMe” beneath them.

In actuality, Shakur is a convicted bank robber and murderer. In 1973, she and two other members of the Black Liberation Army opened fire on a pair of New Jersey state police officers, wounding one and killing the other execution-style. The fallen officer left behind a widow and two children.

Four years later, Shakur was found guilty of first degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, armed robbery, and several other crimes. She was sentenced to life in prison.

