Via The Hill:

The Trump administration on Tuesday unveiled a new slate of economic sanctions against Iran over its ballistic missile program and destabilizing actions in the region, the day after announcing that it will grudgingly recertify Tehran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement reached under former President Obama.

The U.S. Treasury Department designated 16 entities and individuals for supporting “illicit Iranian actors or transnational criminal activity,” according to a statement.

Some of those targeted had supported the Iranian military or Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) by developing drones, fast attack boats and other military equipment. Others stole U.S. and western software programs, which were sold to the Iranian government, according to the statement.

