Update to this story. They didn’t back off their support for her birthday, they actually went on a 20 tweet rant justifying their actions.

Via Daily Caller:

The Women’s March defended honoring a known cop-killing terrorist Monday night, saying the outrage over it was nothing more than right-wing fear.

The Women’s March tweeted out Monday a birthday wish to Assata Shakur, a black woman on the FBI’s Most Wanted List, as a sign of resistance. After facing outrage over their choice to honor Shakur, the Women’s March pushed back in defense of their tweet.

“Women’s March is a nonviolent movement. We have never and will never use violence to achieve our goals,” the organization tweeted. “The far right is threatened by our movement, and by our solidarity with other movements.”

