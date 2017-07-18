Via Daily Caller:

Police have increased their presence at a festival in southern Germany after teenagers terrorized the opening weekend with attacks on civilians and police.

Police said Monday that individuals from a group of 1,000 teenagers — largely made up of people with an immigrant background — started throwing beer bottles at the walls and civilians attending the festival in Schorndorf.

Four incidents of sexual assault were reported during the first two nights of the festival. One Iraqi man was questioned and three Afghan asylum seekers were detained in connection to the incidents, Deutsche Welle reports. Police chief Roland Eisele urged other women to come forward if they suffered sexual violence during the chaos.

Keep reading…