Via Daily Caller:

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd said that agents have seen a “miraculous” drop in the number of migrants seeking to cross the border illegally thanks to President Donald Trump.

The significant reduction of illegal border crossings from Mexico to the United States is unprecedented, Judd told C-SPAN on Monday. Judd is the head of a union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents

“What we’ve seen is nothing short of miraculous,” he said. “If you look at the rhetoric that President Trump has given, it’s caused the number of illegal border crossers to go down, something that we’ve never seen in history at the Border Patrol.”

“We’ve never seen such a drop that we currently have.”

