You’re only allowed to pray over Democrats, like Hillary Clinton.

Via Fox News:

A North Carolina preacher who serves as the state’s NAACP chair said the Twitter photo of Evangelical leaders “laying hands” on President Trump in prayer was “theological malpractice.”

Chairman Rev. William Barber II, of the Greenleaf church in Goldsboro said the Evangelical leaders should not have “prayed” with Trump while he is “preying on the most vulnerable.”

“You’re violating the sacred principles of religion,” Barber said, calling the incident “a form of theological malpractice bordering on heresy.”

Barber took issue with Trump’s support for the “very very very extreme agenda” of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) – chiefly the ObamaCare replacement bill.

He compared Trump’s administration to a corrupt government outlined in the Book of Amos, where he said the Israelites would “sell the poor for a pair of shoes.”

