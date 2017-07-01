Yeah, no.

Via Daily Mail:

A leader of a hardline Islamist group has compared the treatment of Muslims to the massacre of millions of Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Muslims have become an ‘existential threat’ in the world today, Hizb ut-Tahrir media representative Hamzah Qureshi was recently recorded telling fellow group members.

The growing fear of Islam is comparable to Germany’s declaration that the Jewish people ‘needed to go entirely’ almost 70 years ago, Mr Qureshi argued.

‘In Europe during the 19th and 20th century the ‘Jewish question’ interrogated the status of Jews and soon morphed from an allegedly neutral inquiry into a question of serious threat,’ he began.

‘Numerous answers were proposed – resettlement, integration, assimilation, deportation and so on as Jews were labelled an obstacle to the German nation and the insidious enemy within.’

As fears grew, the Holocaust was offered as a ‘final solution’ to the ‘Jewish question,’ he said.

‘Today though brothers and sisters there is a “Muslim question”,’ he said.

‘The same answers that were given for the Jewish question are now being suggested for the Muslim version – integration, assimilation, deportation and so on. Muslims have become that existential threat, that enemy within and that persistent danger,’ Mr Qureshi said.