Sick. Update to this story.

Via Daily Caller:

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused his 13-year-old foster son in the early 1980s, according to recently released Oregon Child Protective Services (CPS) records.

The records, obtained by the Seattle Times, indicate that an Oregon CPS investigator found the sexual abuse allegations against Murray to be credible.

“In the professional judgment of this caseworker who has interviewed numerous children of all ages and of all levels of emotional disturbance regarding sexual abuse, Jeff Simpson has been sexually abused by … Edward Murray,” CPS caseworker Judy Butler wrote in the May 1984 assessment.

Murray, elected Seattle Mayor in 2013, has previously denied the abuse allegations and argued they were debunked by investigators at the time. The recently revealed records, previously thought to have been destroyed, contradict Murray’s claims that he had been exonerated by investigators.

