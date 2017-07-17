Via Free Beacon:

The Democratic National Committee has hit a record low in fundraising while the Obama Foundation reported millions in donations this year.

The DNC hit a record low in May of this year, raising only $4.29 million, the Washington Times reported. The total was the lowest amount for the month of May since 2003.

The DNC took in $4.7 million in April and $6.5 million in March. The committee also reported having $1.9 million in debt in May.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama’s foundation has been raking in donations. The Obama Foundation on Friday released a list of its donations, which have been piling up since January.

There are eight donors listed on Obama’s foundation website that have contributed at least one million dollars. Billionaire John Doerr, Exelon Corporation, Hutchins Family Foundation, Microsoft Corporation, New York Community trust, Cari & Michael J. Sacks, Beth and David Shaw, and Michelle Yee & Reid Hoffman all contributed over a million dollars to the foundation.

