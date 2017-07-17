What’s unusual about the case is that the cop shot across his partner through the door, while the woman was at the door talking to his partner. As with every case, best to wait for the facts to come out.

Via Daily Mail:

The police officer who shot and killed an unarmed woman in mysterious circumstances after she called 911 to report a disturbance behind her Minneapolis home has been identified.

Mohamed Noor, who joined the department in March 2015, shot Justine Diamond, 40, multiple times from the passenger seat of his squad car while she spoke to his colleague on the drivers side wearing her pajamas.

Both officer’s bodycams were off and the squad car camera not recording when the Australian native was killed at around 11.30pm on Saturday, just a month before she was due to marry.

Noor, 31, is the first Somali-American police officer in his precinct, holds a degree in administration and economics and has been personally praised by Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) – the state agency investigating the shooting – has offered no clear details on how the yoga and meditation teacher was killed by an officer seated in his car.

