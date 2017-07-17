Scarborough hasn’t been much of a Republican for a long time, wouldn’t be missed.

Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough explained in a Sunday op-ed for The Washington Post why he thinks the Republican Party is “dying” and President Donald Trump is the one killing it.

“It is a dying party that I can no longer defend,” Scarborough wrote, after saying, “I didn’t leave the Republican party. The Republican party left its senses.”

The former congressman from Florida described the GOP as having devolved into an “amalgam of talk-radio resentments,” with a leader who is “hopelessly ill-informed.” He believes Republicans have a “monopoly” over the government and have wasted every opportunity they’ve been given since he left Congress in 2001.

Scarborough announced he was leaving the GOP on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” alongside his co-host and fiancee Mika Brzezinski. During the appearance he said,

You have to ask yourself, what in fact is the Republican party willing to do? How far are they willing to go? How much of this country and their values are they willing to sell out?

