Most Americans are hip to ManBearPig’s line.

Via Daily Caller:

Former Vice President Al Gore attacked President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris accord Monday, calling global warming “the most serious challenge we face.”

“We’ve never had a president who’s deliberately made decisions the effect of which is to tear down America’s standing in the world, starting with his withdrawal from the Paris Agreement,” Gore said on NBC Monday morning.

“The climate crisis is by far the most serious challenge we face,” Gore said.

However, a Bloomberg poll found that only one in 10 Americans agree with this statement.

