Another GOP Congress member threatened.

Via Daily Caller:

A break-in happened Saturday morning at the Las Vegas office of Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, Las Vegas’ CBS News affiliate reported. A threatening note against Heller was also left behind, a source claims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed it is investigating the incident at Heller’s office on W. Sunset and told reporters there was no evidence of damage.

Heller’s office would not comment on the break-in, saying, “We can’t comment on/discuss ongoing investigations.”

Keep reading…