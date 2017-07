This same woman would have called you racist if you denied Obama was your president.

Via NTK:

Angela Rye, the former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus and CNN contributor, refused to accept on CNN on Monday that President Trump is the president of the United States.

Arguing with former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-GA), Rye said, “There are a lot of things that your president has done to defy logic.”

“Your president, too, Angela. Your president too,” Kingston responded with a smile.

