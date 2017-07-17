Click on for video:

Antifa is all about the violence.

Via Fox News Insider:

Former Trump campaign advisor Michael Caputo weighed in on the violent anti-Trump group ANTIFA, who he said threatened to murder his family.

“I was on business travel, and I started receiving telephone calls, threats,” Caputo related to “Fox & Friends.” “I had one person say they were ANTIFA and they were going to burn my house to the ground with my wife and my toddler daughters inside.”

The former Trump advisor said that although the vast majority of threats are hoaxes, he is “quite concerned” given incidents like the shooting at the Republican congressional baseball game.

“Suddenly all the rules are gone,” Caputo said, adding that the group’s members are “fascists through and through,” despite their name.

