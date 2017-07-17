Democrats have been hoping that they can win seats in 2018 so that they can take back at least some of the government and maybe have a chance of somehow forcing Trump out. But prospects are looking bleak, at least for the Senate.

Via Free Beacon:

Democratic strategist James Carville said Sunday it will be “very, very difficult” for Democrats to take back control of the U.S. Senate in 2018, placing the chances at well below 50 percent.

“I think right now most Democrats are trying to focus on the 2018 elections and trying to recruit people and keep incumbents, and, you know, I would say we have a pretty good chance of taking the House back,” Carville told New York radio host John Catsimatidis, according to The Hill. “The Senate is very, very difficult.”

Democrats need to pick up three seats in 2018 to win back control of the chamber, but they’re defending seats in multiple states that President Donald Trump won handily in 2016. Sens. Claire McCaskill (D., Mo.), Joe Donnelly (D., Ind.), Heidi Heitkamp (R., N.D.), and Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) are among Democrats up for re-election in 2018 who are vulnerable to being defeated by Republican challengers.

