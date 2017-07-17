It’s really troubling that his phone calls are leaking. That means it’s someone with access to the calls. So either the phone is bugged or he is otherwise being surveilled by someone close.

Via Daily Caller:

President Trump told United Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May that he wouldn’t visit Britain until their press treats him more favorably, according to a Saturday report from The Sun.

The article cited senior diplomats and said Trump told May, “I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa.”

The prime minister reportedly replied: “Well, you know what the British press are like.” To which Trump said, “I still want to come, but I’m in no rush.”

