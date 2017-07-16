Concentrating on America and Americans. What a thought! Almost as though that is actually the President’s job…

The White House revealed a three-week campaign starting with a “Made in America” themed week, which will promote U.S. jobs and products beginning Monday.

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest slogans during the 2016 presidential campaign was “America First.” The “Made in America” theme is the first of the three-week campaign followed by an “American Heroes” week and ending with “American Dream.” The White House told reporters about the campaign Sunday.

“This week the Trump administration will honor the amazing American workers and companies who have products that are made in America,” Helen Ferre, the White House director of media affairs, told reporters at a Sunday briefing at the White House. Ferre said the U.S. sets “the world standard for quality and craftsmanship.”

