But not sexist or anything, no sir.

Via Conservative Tribune:

Left-wing comedian and all-around weasel Stephen Colbert put his stunning hypocrisy on full display this week by referring to White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway in a way that would have triggered massive backlash had he been a conservative speaking about a liberal woman.

“Last night, senior White House adviser and Satan’s trophy wife Kellyanne Conway appeared on Fox News and used a little visual aid to drive home her point,” Colbert said on “The Late Show” Thursday as he began another one of his half-baked sketches.

Neither progressives on social media nor liberal pundits in the mainstream media have said anything about this disparaging remark, despite the clearly sexist and misogynist nature.

