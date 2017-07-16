Yet, media and Democrats don’t care about that. And Hillary’s folks not only met with actual government connected people, they solicited it and they solicited the dossier on Trump from Fusion GPS, who also had Russian ties as we now see.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D., Calif.) said Sunday it would not have been appropriate for Democrats to get help from the Ukrainian government in the 2016 campaign, stressing that its efforts to help Hillary Clinton did not come close to Russia’s on behalf of Donald Trump.

ABC host Jonathan Karl read from a January Politico article headlined, “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire” during his interview on “This Week” with Schiff.

The article detailed how Ukrainian government officials sought to help Clinton and sabotage Trump, and how a Ukranian-American operative who was consulting for the Democratic National Committee “met with top officials in the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington in an effort to expose ties between Trump, top campaign aide Paul Manafort and Russia.”

The efforts helped force Manafort’s resignation as campaign manager and reinforce the narrative of Trump connections to Russia, although the article stated Ukraine’s efforts on behalf of Clinton were far less expansive than Russia’s to boost Trump.

