Via The Guardian:

A Chicago community activist who worked to fight violence was shot dead less than a block from the offices of his nonprofit, according to police and the man’s relatives.

William “Willie” Cooper, 58, was shot on Saturday afternoon near the offices of Lilydale Outreach Workers for a Better Community, on Chicago’s South Side. Cooper was the principal officer of the anti-violence group, which provides jobs for local teenagers.

Police said Cooper was walking when someone shot him from a dark-colored vehicle driving by. Cooper suffered wounds to his torso and mouth. About 20 shell casings were scattered near his body, according to his wife, Sherry Clark, with whom he had three children.

“People are so cold-hearted,” Cooper’s niece, Patricia Carter, told WLS-TV. “How could you take somebody’s life? He helped everybody. I just don’t understand.”

