Hillary 2.0. Obama learned a lesson from his Secretary of State. How to launder money through a charity. This will now be used not to bankroll a library, but to help the resistance and Obama’s causes.

Via Fox News:

Barack Obama’s presidential library foundation has reportedly lifted the donor restriction imposed while he was in the White House, resulting in million-dollar gifts from such corporations as Microsoft and Exelon.

The foundation reported Friday that eight donors have pledged at least $1 million and that it has raised $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2017.

The list of million-dollar donors would bring total fundraising amounts to at least $8 million toward the projected $500 million cost of the library-museum on the South Side of Chicago. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

