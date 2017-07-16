Not German values.

Via Breitbart:

Residents of an asylum home in Germany beat a Serbian couple almost to death earlier this week, according to a gay rights activist.

Gay rights campaigner Javid Nabiyev posted a video to his Facebook page claiming that two Serbian men who had come to Germany as asylum seekers were beaten within an inch of their lives at an asylum home, with both being hospitalised. He released partial footage from the aftermath of the beating which showed a man lying battered and bloody on the floor next to him.

Mr. Nabiyev said that although many consider Serbia to be a safe country, the individuals who were beaten had to flee the Balkan nation because their own family members had threatened violence toward them.

He went on to say that they attempted to hide their sexuality from the other asylum seekers – a move which was recommended by social workers.

