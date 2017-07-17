Not at all biased.

He didn’t get the memo telling him to just pretend to be a guest.

A former CIA analyst, set host Joy Reid off when he appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” armed with logic, information and props even.

At issue was — what else? — the Russian meeting Donald Trump Jr. took a year ago in Trump Tower that liberal media outlets have been focused on for more than a week — to the exclusion of almost everything else — despite that no one else cares.

Host Joy Reid spent the first minute of the segment recapping the events before asking, “Is that rookie mistakes or is that a pattern?”

Former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz didn’t see it as a pattern, and said it wasn’t credible that the Russian government would trust sensitive information being handled by British music publicist Rob Goldstone — who contacted Trump Jr. to set up the meeting.

“The question is whether this person would have been entrusted by the Russian government — here he is posing as Miss Universe — whether the Russian government would trust someone like this with sensitive information about efforts to undermine the US election,” Fleitz said as he displayed additional photos of Goldstone in silly costumes. He added that the Kremlin would never have “entrusted him with a sensitive intelligence operation.”

He managed to get that out despite repeated interruptions by the host.[…]

That’s an adorable picture,” she said. “It doesn’t change the fact that Paul Manafort … the son of the president of the United States and his brother-in-law … took a meeting.”

“This is a rigged interview,” he finally said. “Let me answer the question.”

When Reid ignored Fleitz, he concluded, “Oh, I see, so I can’t answer anymore?”

