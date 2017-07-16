Via Biz Pac Review:

She’s no shrinking violet.

What did Delta Airlines expect Ann Coulter to do when the airline summarily bumped her from a reserved “Comfort+’’ seat that featured 3 inches of additional legroom?

The 6 ft. tall leggy blonde political commentator was none too pleased with how the incident was handled by the airline and immediately took to social media to let her 1.6 million followers know.

Coulter unleashed on Delta, and given the airline industry’s recent history of poor customer service, it certainly didn’t help matters. Either way, her effort drew plenty of attention online.

