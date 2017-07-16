WATCH: Fox News host @LisaMarieBoothe: Hillary Clinton would "literally sell her daughter…literally sell her only child to be President." pic.twitter.com/YwUsuISjU9
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 15, 2017
She’s pretty much right on the mark there.
Via Biz Pac Review:
Birds of a grifter-feather flock together.
Just ask Chelsea Clinton, who defended her mom Hillary Clinton after Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe called the two-time failed presidential candidate a “soulless person” who would “sell her daughter to be president.”
In response, Chelsea tweeted a meek defense: “No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted and always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I’m even more grateful to my mom.”
Interestingly, Chelsea did not deny Boothe’s assertion that her mom is soulless, but did deny her mom would have sold her.