WATCH: Fox News host @LisaMarieBoothe : Hillary Clinton would "literally sell her daughter…literally sell her only child to be President." pic.twitter.com/YwUsuISjU9

She’s pretty much right on the mark there.

Biz Pac Review:

Birds of a grifter-feather flock together.

Just ask Chelsea Clinton, who defended her mom Hillary Clinton after Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe called the two-time failed presidential candidate a “soulless person” who would “sell her daughter to be president.”

In response, Chelsea tweeted a meek defense: “No, she wouldn’t. I’ve never doubted and always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I’m even more grateful to my mom.”

Interestingly, Chelsea did not deny Boothe’s assertion that her mom is soulless, but did deny her mom would have sold her.

