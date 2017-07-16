It is all about the ratings for the networks.

Via Washington Examiner:

President Trump started off his day by ripping the media for covering his son’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, before which he was promised incriminating information on Hillary Clinton provided by the Russian government.

Despite the fact that Donald Trump Jr. tweeted out an email showing the offer was true, Trump said the media is making up its reporting and harming the country.

He compared the coverage of the eldest Trump’s son’s meeting to Clinton’s email scandal during the 2016 election and accused the press of not covering that issue enough.

“HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?” he tweeted.

