Not like they need the money for other things as one of the neediest cities in America.

Crosswalks in Midtown Atlanta that were painted rainbow colors to support gay pride have cost taxpayers $196,000.

Indeed, an Atlanta intersection now features a four-way rainbow painted on.

The cost of the crosswalks amounted to “$196,000 to install and should last for about 10 years before repairs,” 11Alive reports.

Some Atlantans interviews by 11Alive about the crosswalk expressed disapproval. One said, “I say that money should be spent in schools. This is stuff that could be spent on educating young people instead of trying to make the city look pretty.”

