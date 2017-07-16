Via KARE11:

The Belle Plaine City Council may be closing down a public forum space that has sparked a fervent debate over freedom of speech over the last year.

After someone complained to the Freedom From Religion Foundation about a sculpture of a soldier and a cross, the City of Belle Plaine removed it in January. Later, in April of this year, the city created a public forum space within the park so it could once again display the sculpture.

But now that there is a designated “limited open forum” space, the Satanic Temple based in Salem, Massachusetts, has applied – and been approved – to place a monument there.

The application meets the criteria of the city policy, so it’s approved to be in place,” Mike Votca, city administrator of Belle Plaine, told KARE 11 in May.

