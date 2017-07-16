Via AZ Central:

U.S. Sen. John McCain on Friday underwent a medical procedure at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix to remove a blood clot from above his left eye, the 80-year-old Arizona Republican’s office announced Saturday afternoon.

McCain’s recovery from the procedure will cause him to be absent from the Senate next week, forcing an unexpected delay in Senate Republicans’ efforts to pass their controversial health-care legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Arizona time that while McCain “is recovering, the Senate will … defer consideration of the Better Care Act.”

“There are few people tougher than my friend John McCain, and I know he’ll be back with us soon,” McConnell said.

Mayo Clinic surgeons took out the 5-centimeter blood clot during “a minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision,” according to a hospital statement released by McCain’s office. The surgery followed a routine annual physical. Tissue pathology reports are pending, the hospital said.

A craniotomy involves a surgical opening into the skull.

“The senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition. His Mayo Clinic doctors report that the surgery went ‘very well’ and he is in good spirits,” the Mayo Clinic statement said. “Once the pathology information is available, further care will be discussed between doctors and the family. In the meantime, his Mayo Clinic care team will not be conducting interviews.”

