Via Daily Caller:

Two students at University of California, Berkeley have been arrested on suspicion of hate crimes and vandalism after graffiti was discovered in Berkeley that read “fuck white people” and “kill cops.”

Ismael Chamu and Peter Estrada were arrested on Friday and Saturday, and both are under suspicion of “felony vandalism causing $400 or more in damage, the commission of a hate crime, hate crime enhancements and conspiracy,” Berkeleyside reports.

The development comes after a number of graffiti vandalism incidents were reported in the area, as well as several incidents of slashed tires.

Some graffiti read “Fuck white people,” “Class war,” and “kill cops” with an anarchist symbol.

