The non-science guy is at it again! Forget science, gender is fluid!

Via Daily Caller:

Comedian Bill Nye received an Emmy Award nomination Thursday for his Netflix show’s “Sexual Spectrum” episode.

The Television Academy Awards nominated writers on “Bill Nye Saves The World” for a musical number suggesting that sexuality exists on a spectrum. The episode raised concern from conservatives and YouTube denizens alike, many of whom mocked the show for awkwardly associating social sciences with physical sciences.

“It’s been a record-breaking year for television, continuing its explosive growth,” Television Academy Chairman Hayma Washington said in a press statement announcing this year’s Emmy nominations. “We are thrilled to once again honor the very best that television has to offer.”

The nominated episode features the music video, “My Sex Junk,” which was published on YouTube and aired in April on Netflix, features actress Rachel Bloom singing a song about transgenders, gay sex and how sexuality is a fluid concept. Bloom’s song appears to lament the fact that humans are relegated to living lives as male or females.

“Sexuality’s a spectrum, everyone is on it. Even you might like it if you sit up on it,” Bloom sings on stage as Nye can be seen off-stage dancing. “Drag king, drag queen just do what feels right.”

Keep reading…