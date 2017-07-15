Bring on the activist judges! You know the lawsuits will be coming…

Via Washington Examiner:

The Trump administration may expand the authority of the Department of Homeland Security to speed the deportation of some illegal immigrants, The Washington Post reported Friday.

The policy under consideration would allow Homeland Security to deport illegals arrested anywhere in country unable to prove that they have lived here continuously for more than 90 days, according to a 13-page internal memo obtained by the Post.

Since 2004, the agency could bypass federal immigration courts only for aliens who have been here illegally for less than two weeks and were arrested within 100 miles of the border.

Two administration officials told the Post Friday that the proposal was under consideration and would not require approval by Congress.

It was “circulated at the White House in May,” according to the report.

“The potential changes would allow DHS to more efficiently use resources to remove persons who have been illegally present for relatively brief periods of time while still observing due-process requirements,” Joanne Talbot, an agency spokeswoman, told the Post.