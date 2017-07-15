This guy was Nigerian, but not a prince.

Via Daily Caller:

A Nigerian citizen living in St. Louis pled guilty Thursday to a number of crimes, all of which were committed after he was deported several years ago.

Kevin Kunlay Williams, known as Kunlay Sodipo when originally entering the U.S., illegally returned to the country in 1999 after being expelled roughly four years prior.

Upon return, Williams and other perpetrators stole public school employees’ official IDs from an outside company, according to the Department of Justice press release. They then used the credentials to unlawfully file more than 2,000 federal income tax returns, amounting to more than $12 million in prospective refunds. Williams purloined a number of official tax-related banking numbers used for refunds, even printing and forging blank checks.

