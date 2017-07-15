Sometimes being an ass comes back to bite you.

Via NY Post:

A cop-hating Bronx teen has been kicked out of his apartment for repeatedly blasting the rap song “F–k Tha Police” from the window as thousands of NYPD cops gathered to mourn a slain colleague, the building’s superintendent said Friday.

Super Danny Morales said he ordered a tenant to get rid of Julien Rodriguez, 16, and his older sister, who had been staying in the tenant’s third-floor pad.

“I called him and told him he needs to take care of this right away,” Morales said.

“I told him it’s disrespectful and they can’t be doing this. The police lost a family member. We all need to come together and respect that.”

Morales said he was especially offended because his nephew, Saul Quiles-Morales, is a cop assigned to the nearby 40th Precinct.

“I wouldn’t want to see him lying in a box also. We need to respect the police,” he added.

The tenant, who identified himself only as “Jesus,” insisted the incident wasn’t his fault and called Rodriguez and his sister “lowlifes.”

“They’re gone. The case is closed. They’re no longer in my house. I don’t know where they went,” he added.

