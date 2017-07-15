We brought you this story about how an Iranian military agent tried to sneak into the country pretending to be a medical researcher.

An Iranian citizen identified as a senior member of the country's Basij military force was caught trying to enter the United States posing as a cancer researcher, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation who told the Washington Free Beacon that the Trump administration should begin investigating how the individual was granted a U.S. visa in the first place. Seyed Mohsen Dehnavi, who has been identified as a member of Iran's highly vetted volunteer Basij force, was turned away from entering the United States at Boston's Logan Airport. Sources familiar with the situation said that Dehnavi is billing himself as a medical researcher and was to assume residency at a Boston-based hospital. He was detained earlier this week at Logan Airport along with his family and later sent back to Iran. A Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) official familiar with the situation told the Free Beacon that Dehnavi was "deemed inadmissible to the U.S. based on information discovered during the CBP inspection."

The Trump administration border patrol was able to identify him and turn him away at Logan Airport.

But what would the Obama administration have done?

Well, let’s ask John Kerry, former Secretary of State.

Iranians who know better and are not fans of the government let Kerry have it.

