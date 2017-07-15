Michael Caputo: the funny thing is… I was sent in 1994 to #Russia by the Clinton administration to get involved in THEIR elections! pic.twitter.com/ZJaTvREF5h

He also purportedly told the committee about what he had been delegated to do by the Clinton administration.

WASHINGTON — Former Donald Trump senior adviser Michael Caputo testified behind closed doors Friday before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and tore apart committee members for accusing him for playing a role in Russia’s election meddling.

Caputo posted his opening and closing statements on PoliticsNY, a site he runs, following his testimony.

In his opening statement he went after Democratic committee member, California Rep. Jackie Speier, for charging Caputo for being Russia President Vladimir Putin’s image consultant back on March 20.

“Contrary to Rep. Jackie Speier’s comments in your March 20 public hearing, I was never President Vladimir Putin’s ‘image consultant.’ To the contrary, a simple Google search would have revealed a great deal, including my July 2004 op-ed in the Washington Post, written after my colleague was murdered in Moscow,” he said.

