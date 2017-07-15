So two people in the meeting were working with the ‘political intel’ firm which had been hired by Democrats to dig up dirt on Trump and produced the dirty dossier? Really? Can we say set-up, folks?

Yesterday, NBC News ran a breathless and, as it turned out, dishonest story about a “former Soviet counterintelligence official” who was also in the now-famous meeting with Donald Trump, Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, the lawyer who was banned from entering the United States but to whom, for some reason, the Obama Justice Department granted a special permission just in time for the meeting with Trump, Jr.

The Russian lawyer who met with the Trump team after a promise of compromising material on Hillary Clinton was accompanied by a Russian-American lobbyist — a former Soviet counter intelligence officer who is suspected by some U.S. officials of having ongoing ties to Russian intelligence, NBC News has learned.

NBC News is not naming the lobbyist, who denies any current ties to Russian spy agencies. He accompanied the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, to the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower attended by Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort.

The Russian-born American lobbyist served in the Soviet military and emigrated to the U.S., where he holds dual citizenship.

Naturally, the same cadre of NeverTrumpers and anti-Trumpers were quick off the mark tying this guy, Rinat Akhmetshin, by inference, to the KGB/SVR/FSB and to the Trump campaign. Sometimes to read this stuff you’d think there was a law against using Google or maybe your brain.

