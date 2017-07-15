Alternate headline: Misogynist Trump disrupts play at US Women’s open.

Via Daily Mail:

Donald Trump’s arrival at the US Women’s Open in New Jersey on Friday delighted spectators – but left the players themselves feeling under par.

Trump visited his Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, where the competition was being held, and was greeted with chants of ‘Make America Great Again’ from his thrilled fans.

But the noise – during a sport in which silence is mandatory from crowds – and the pressure of playing under the president’s gaze, was too much for some of the competitors, The New York Times reported.

Trump arrived during play on the 15th hole, as Lexi Thompson, the highest-ranked US women’s player and third best in the world, was preparing to hit the ball.

Thompson herself didn’t realize until she noticed that the crowds had all turned their back on her to gaze at Trump as he peered out from a viewing room close to the 14th, 15th and 16th holes.

But the president himself was watching her – and even though she’s been known to play a round or two against him before, Thompson lost her nerve under the pressure.

‘I didn’t have the best shot in front of him,’ said Thompson, who hurried her chip and is now seven shots behind the second-round leader, Shanshan Feng.

Things became worse during the 16th hole, when fans began cheering Trump, who stood at the window and gave them a hearty thumbs-up.

Video shows the crowds shouting ‘Make America Great Again!’ and ‘Mr President!’

‘Guys, we still have play going on, folks, all right?’ a staff member says from off-camera – to little effect.

Keep reading…