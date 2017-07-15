Reporting worthy of a Pulitzer.

Via The Hill:

An artist based in St. Louis channeled her emotions on the night of the presidential election into an idea for a new project: a snow globe making use of the decorations that Hillary Clinton would have used for a celebration had she won the 2016 presidential election.

Now, pieces of the confetti flutter inside a window of the Bruno David Gallery in St. Louis 24 hours a day behind white letters reading “And Still I Rise,” the title of a Maya Angelou poem.

Bunny Burson, the artist behind the exhibit, said she chose the Angelou poem because it shared the name of a focus group for young women whom she wanted to be inspired by her art. She wanted to encourage young women to “break their own glass ceiling” and not give up after Clinton’s loss, according to CNN.

“I want women and little girls to just don’t feel defeated by this,” Burson told CNN. “Keep going. Keep fighting.”

Burson said it took her about two weeks to track down the actual confetti that would have shot out of the cannons on election night at the Clinton watch party.

