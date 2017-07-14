Hillary will step up her game in 2020.

Via Free Beacon:

Former president Bill Clinton offered some advice on Thursday night to those with future presidential aspirations by saying that you need to have a clear message on why you are running.

Clinton joined former president George W. Bush at Bush’s Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas, where they exchanged ideas on what makes a strong leader on today’s world stage.

David Rubenstein, the moderator and a billionaire financier, asked the 42nd and 43rd commanders-in-chief about the most important quality of someone looking to become president.

“Humility,” Bush said. “I think it’s really important to know what you don’t know and listen to people who do know what you don’t know.”

Clinton agreed with Bush and then added that you have to know why you are running.

“If you want to be president, realize it’s about the people, not about you. And when it’s over—that’s what a lot of these people who are real arrogant in office, they forget. Time passes and it passes more quickly than you know,” Clinton said.

Keep reading…