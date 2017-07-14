No surprise that it’s the people who’ve had to endure the leftist agenda on the campuses who believe this.

Via Daily Caller:

It’s been nearly two years since the University of Missouri was taken over by radical race agitators, but it’s still suffering the consequences of the turmoil.

Just this week, it was reported that Mizzou was “temporarily” shuttering seven dormitories due to plummeting student attendance. It was also cutting 400 jobs — including a few non-tenured faculty — in order to cope with the 35 percent decline in student enrollment. That was an even bigger fall from the 2016 school year’s staggering 25 percent decrease in enrollment. (RELATED: Mizzou’s Enrollment Keeps Plummeting After 2015 Protests)

It appears that fewer kids want to go to a campus that is notorious for caving into leftist protesters and letting them set the university’s agenda. But this alienation from previously admired universities isn’t just an issue for Mizzou — it’s an issue plaguing all of higher education.

As revealed in another bit of news this week, average Republicans are starting to look with disdain upon higher education, according to the latest Pew Research study.

By a strong majority — 58 percent — Republicans think American colleges are not a good influence on America. This contrasts with the large number of Democrats — 72 percent — who still see higher education as a noble institution. (RELATED: Majority Of Republicans Think Higher Education Is Bad For America)

Pew found that the number of Republicans who had favorably viewed American colleges had dramatically dropped — in just two years. In 2015, a majority of GOP voters — 54 percent — still saw higher education as a good thing. Now, more Republicans think it is a bad thing than a good thing.

To those who think that this stat confirms Republican voters are backward troglodytes, the GOP-leaning folks who had actually attended college were more likely to think these institutions are bad for America. First-hand experience seems to have brought on this negative conclusion rather than sheer ignorance.

Keep reading….