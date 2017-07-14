He was denied due process.

Via The College Fix:

Columbia University has settled the “gender-based harassment” lawsuit brought by ex-student Paul Nungesser for its alleged encouragement of his rape accuser’s “Carry That Weight” art project.

Emma Sulkowicz had received academic credit for the project, which protested Columbia’s exoneration of Nungesser.

Columbia student-run publication Bwog published the July 10 order from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which was hearing Nungesser’s appeal of a lower-court order against his suit. A year ago, the 2nd Circuit reinstated a similar reverse-discrimination lawsuit filed by another Columbia male student.

The administration emailed The College Fix a statement late Thursday night:

Paul Nungesser and Columbia University have agreed to settle the lawsuit he filed in 2015.

While Paul was a student at Columbia, he was accused of sexual misconduct. In November 2013, after a diligent and thorough investigation, Paul was found not responsible for any misconduct. Columbia University stands by that finding.

In 2015, Paul graduated from Columbia in good standing as a distinguished John Jay Scholar. John Jay Scholars, like Paul, are recognized for their remarkable academic and personal achievements, dynamism, intellectual curiosity, and original thinking. Paul is currently enrolled at an internationally recognized film school and has launched a career as a filmmaker.

Columbia recognizes that after the conclusion of the investigation, Paul’s remaining time at Columbia became very difficult for him and not what Columbia would want any of its students to experience. Columbia will continue to review and update its policies toward ensuring that every student––accuser and accused, including those like Paul who are found not responsible––is treated respectfully and as a full member of the Columbia community.

Nungesser’s lawyer Andrew Miltenberg, who has represented students accused of rape across the country, released a statement saying the ex-student and his family were “very pleased” with the settlement, for which they fought “three long years”

