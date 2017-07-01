This is the best they could do after they beat up a half a dozen American citizens including senior citizens and women.

Via Washington Examiner:

The House voted to nix a deal that would arm Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail with American weapons to punish an attack on protestors in Washington, D.C.

“We need to block this arms sale and once and for all point a finger in Erdogan’s chest and tell him that a strategic location does not place Turkey above the law,” Rep. Dave Trott, R-Mich., said Friday.

Erdogan’s team is in the process of buying approximately 1,600 semiautomatic sidearms from a New Hampshire-based gun company, a deal the State Department provisionally approved in May. Days later, Erdogan’s security team assaulted protesters outside the Turkish embassy in D.C.

Trott attached an amendment to the defense authorization bill urging the State Department to hold the gun sale “under scrutiny [pending] a satisfactory and appropriate resolution” to that standoff.

“A notorious oppressor of basic human rights and freedom, Erdogan imported his callous attitudes to our nation’s capital,” Trott said. “While Erdogan’s thugs may run unchecked in Ankara, this is the United States of America and this is totally unacceptable.”

