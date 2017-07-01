Speech only exists on campuses if you’re a left-wing hipster.

Via Hollywood Reporter:

The conservative figures will address a dozen or so congress members on July 27 in Washington.

Members of Congress are curious about all those riots that ensue at UC Berkeley and other universities seemingly whenever a conservative is scheduled to deliver a speech, so are conducting a hearing on the matter and have invited comedian Adam Carolla to testify, The Hollywood Reporter learned Friday.

Insiders say Carolla has accepted the invitation and will address a dozen or so congress members in a joint hearing of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, Subcommittee on Health Care, Benefits and Administrative Rules and the Subcommittee on Intergovernmental Affairs for up to two hours on July 27 in Washington.

Others planning to testify include conservative author and pundit Ben Shapiro and Nadine Strossen, the former president of the ACLU and a founder of Feminists for Free Expression. The topic of the congressional hearing is: “Challenges to Freedom of Speech on College Campuses.”

Some of the members of Congress in those committees are Republicans Darrell Issa, Mark Sanford and Paul Mitchell and Democrats Eleanor Holmes Norton and Jim Cooper. For the majority Republicans, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio will lead the questioning.

