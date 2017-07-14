And of course, Fusion is connected to the Russian lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya. Gee, wonder what the co-founder, Glenn Simpson, has to hide…

Via Twitchy:

When news leaked in early January that the Russians had a dossier on President-elect Donald Trump filled with incriminating evidence — including the “golden showers” anecdote involving prostitutes and a hotel bed once shared by the Obamas — the anti-Trump crowd was even more insistent that the inauguration couldn’t take place as scheduled.

The New York Times’ Charles Blow, for example, couldn’t see how the inauguration could go on, while Lawfare managing editor Susan Hennessey mused that possibly “the biggest scandal in American political history” was about to break.

That was January 10. By the following day, BuzzFeed was selling limited-edition “Failing Pile of Garbage” T-shirts after choosing to reprint —unverified — the contents of the dossier, which had been shopped around to a number of journalists who took a pass. BuzzFeed explained that publishing the dossier was done in the interest of being “transparent with our journalism.”

Since then we’ve learned that the whole thing was a fake put together by Fusion GPS, a political and corporate intelligence firm whose co-founder, Glenn Simpson, was supposed to testify next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

